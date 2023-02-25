ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Food & Beverage

Snack maker Lotte boosts Choco Pie production in Indonesia

Growing Southeast Asia market targeted as demand in Japan slows

Lotte's Choco Pie snack is highly popular in Southeast Asia. (Photo obtained by Nikkei)
SHUN KAWANO and YAOYU ZHANG, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO/OSAKA -- Major Japanese confectionary manufacturers like Lotte and Ezaki Glico are ramping up sales and production in Southeast Asia, hoping to tap the region's growth as a declining population at home cuts into sales.

Lotte is setting up a new facility at an existing factory in Indonesia that will quadruple production capacity of its flagship Choco Pie snack to 20 billion yen ($147 million) on a value basis. Construction will begin this year with the plant slated to go into operation after 2025. Investment in the factory is said to be in the billions of yen.

