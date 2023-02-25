Snack maker Lotte boosts Choco Pie production in Indonesia

TOKYO/OSAKA -- Major Japanese confectionary manufacturers like Lotte and Ezaki Glico are ramping up sales and production in Southeast Asia, hoping to tap the region's growth as a declining population at home cuts into sales.

Lotte is setting up a new facility at an existing factory in Indonesia that will quadruple production capacity of its flagship Choco Pie snack to 20 billion yen ($147 million) on a value basis. Construction will begin this year with the plant slated to go into operation after 2025. Investment in the factory is said to be in the billions of yen.