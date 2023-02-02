ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Suntory invests $77m in distillery upgrades for whisky centenary

Additions to Yamazaki and Hakushu sites focus on quality over capacity

A worker takes a sample from a spirit still at Suntory's Yamazaki Distillery.   © Reuters
JUNYA HEMMI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- As it marks its 100th year of whisky making, the Suntory group said Wednesday it will invest 10 billion yen ($77 million) over two years in upgrades to its Yamazaki and Hakushu distilleries to further improve the quality of its popular spirits.

Both locations will add spaces for "floor malting," a traditional process for preparing barley for brewing. The pilot distillery at Yamazaki, a small facility used for research and development, will add an electric pot still alongside its direct-fired still.

