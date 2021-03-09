Suntory to double output of craft gin as more people drink at home

TOKYO -- Japanese drinks maker Suntory Holdings will spend about 3.2 billion yen ($30 million) to expand a gin distillery in Osaka, the company's latest effort to meet rising domestic and international demand for the spirit.

Bottling capacity will double at the distillery and come online in early 2022.

More people are imbibing at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this has not hurt Suntory's shipments of craft gin, which rose 22% on the year in 2020. According to Tokyo-based market research company Intage Holdings, sales of domestic gin overtook those of imported brands in Japan last year. Suntory believes Japanese drinkers prefer domestic spirits, as they consider them "a good fit for their taste."

Although the value of Japan's gin exports declined in 2020, the trend is generally upward. Exports that year were up 171% versus 2017 at 1.74 billion yen, according to the Ministry of Finance. Suntory Sprits CEO Hideki Kanda points out that Japanese craft gin is also increasingly popular overseas, "like Japanese whisky."

Kanda said demand from "Europe and U.S. in particular is growing, so we will continue to focus," on those regions. He added "there are opportunities in Asia," which the company sees as strategic.

The distiller has set an ambitious target, aiming to lift its gin sales to 10 billion yen a year by 2024, up from 1.5 billion yen in 2020. Suntory says it will focus on homebound consumers, with the pandemic still wreaking havoc on the food service industry.

Japan's major brewer, Asahi Breweries, a unit of Asahi Group Holdings, is also trying to expand its gin exports. At present, the company ships to Europe, the U.S., Canada, Australia, Singapore and Taiwan. A company spokesperson told Nikkei Asia that gin will be a pillar of its alcoholic drinks business, as the popularity of its whisky has stretched its capacity to produce that spirit. In Japan, meanwhile, beer brewers are grappling with falling demand and an aging population.

It is not just the giants that are enjoying the Japanese gin boom. Nanbu Bijin, a sake brewer in Japan's northern Iwate Prefecture, will start making gin this year. Although the company already ships sake overseas, the unit sales price for spirits is higher because they require more time to make, according to Nanbu Bijin. The company plans to export its craft gin mainly to the U.S.

In contrast to other players, Yomeishu Seizo, which makes a traditional herbal liqueur, is focused on the Asian market. It rolled out a craft gin in 2019 and has started exporting to Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Dubai. Mayumi Kato of the company's marketing department told Nikkei Asia that "our gin has a strong fragrance by taking advantage of botanical features," adding that the fragrances "are familiar to the Asian habit of using herbs on a daily basis."