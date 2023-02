OKAYAMA, Japan -- Japanese high-end confectioner Minamoto Kitchoan has finished renovating a building it purchased on New York's fashionable Fifth Avenue, the company announced on Tuesday, bringing it one step closer to reestablishing a flagship store on the coveted thoroughfare.

"We're hoping to use in-store decorations and tea ceremonies to teach people about aspects of Japanese culture like the Hinamatsuri Doll Festival and Tanabata Star Festival," said CEO Kemmei Okada.