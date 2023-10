NIIGATA, Japan -- Taiwan's Want Want has fared well in Japan by offering snacks at low prices. But with that selling point compromised by economic conditions, it is now working to appeal to consumers with its authentic Chinese and Taiwanese products.

Want Want Japan, a joint venture between the Hong Kong-listed Chinese unit Want Want China and Japanese rice cracker maker Iwatsuka Confectionery, posted record sales for the year ended March 2023 and is aiming for a new record this fiscal year.