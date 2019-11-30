ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Food & Beverage

Thai Beverage confirms beer business listing is 'one option'

Chang brewer says discussions are still exploratory

MASAYUKI YUDA, Nikkei staff writer
Reaching for a cold one in Bangkok: The first Chang brewery outside of Thailand started production in Myanmar in August as Thai Beverage works to expand the brand's reach.   © Reuters

BANGKOK -- Thai Beverage, the brewer of Chang beer and a member of billionaire tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's TCC Group, acknowledged that a listing of its brewery business is one option for raising funds.

"Thai Beverage is presently evaluating strategic proposals and opportunities, including but not limited to a potential listing of its beer business, in consultation with its external advisors," it said in an announcement on Friday.

Singapore-listed Thai Beverage shares rose as high as 5.2% on Friday, reacting to a Bloomberg report on the possible listing of the beer business. Trading in the stock was later halted.

"Discussions on such strategic projects are still at exploratory or early stages," the brewer wrote. "Thai Beverage wishes to emphasize that there is no certainty or assurance that any such transactions will occur," it added.

Thai Beverage on Oct. 2 revealed that the company had restructured. Its beer business was put under the direct supervision of Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, Thai Beverage's president and CEO and the third of Charoen's five children.

"My responsibility for the beer business is to ensure that it will be able to generate organic growth and a good return on investment for the company," said Thapana in October. He said the business will seek to refinance short-term loans into medium- and long-term debt while promoting the Chang brand more broadly in Southeast Asia and beyond.

Thai Beverage's first Chang brewery outside of Thailand started production in Myanmar in August. The brewer acquired Vietnam's Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp., or Sabeco, for $4.8 billion in 2018.

According to the company's financial statement for the year ending September, the Sabeco acquisition helped lift the beer segment's revenue to 120.9 billion baht ($4 billion), up 26.5% from the previous year. Profit increased by 50% to 3.1 billion baht.

TCC Group listed its property development arm Asset World on Oct. 10 on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The company raised 41.7 billion baht from the initial public offering of its 8 billion new shares.

Reuters reported on Friday that Thai Beverage could raise $2 billion to $3 billion through the listing of its regional beer assets, citing unnamed sources.

Charoen is Thailand's fourth-richest man with a net worth of $16.2 billion, according to media estimates.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media