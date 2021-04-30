ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Food & Beverage

Thai Union and Mitsubishi tie up with US startup on lab-grown seafood

BlueNalu seeks multinationals' aid in market research and beyond

San Diego-based BlueNalu hopes to tap fish-loving Asian markets for its lab-grown products. (Photo courtesy of BlueNalu)
MARIMI KISHIMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

BANGKOK -- Asia has a voracious appetite for seafood, but global fishing stocks are already under critical pressure. To help alleviate this problem, top canned-tuna producer Thai Union Group and Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. are tying up with BlueNalu, a California startup that cultures seafood from cells.

Thai Union and Mitsubishi have separately signed memorandums of understanding with BlueNalu, the U.S. company has announced. The agreements include "collaborations to conduct market research and develop consumer insights in various regions, assess regulatory requirements, and explore business and product opportunities that could accelerate the introduction of cell-cultured seafood products throughout Asia," it said.

Targeting commercialization in the coming years, BlueNalu has sought partnerships with multinationals in these areas and beyond, including product development and sales.

Alternatives to wild-caught and farmed fish are drawing attention as seafood consumption increases and the global supply fails to keep pace.

The partnerships with Thai Union and Mitsubishi "will help us to accelerate our pathway to commercialization and advance BlueNalu's mission to provide the world with sustainable seafood options," President and CEO Lou Cooperhouse said in a statement.

"Interest is growing in cultured fish meat as sustainable protein," a Mitsubishi spokesperson said, noting that the company will investigate business feasibility and praising BlueNalu's advanced technology.

Thai Union participated in BlueNalu's latest round of financing this past January. The San Diego startup's investors also include Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp.

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more