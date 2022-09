BANGKOK -- Thai Beverage Group will not be letting go of its "crown jewel," Vietnam's Sabeco Brewery, especially as beer consumption is recovering in the booming economy.

The Thai liquor giant on Tuesday sought to quash rumors that have plagued it since its 2017 acquisition of beermaker Sabeco. At the company's annual press conference, executives said ThaiBev was well-positioned to reclaim its lead in Southeast Asia through Sabeco, which controls 40% of Vietnam's beer market.