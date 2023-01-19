ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Food & Beverage

Thailand's CP Foods goes coal-free as EU readies carbon tax

Coal phaseout saves $10.5 million while input costs have risen 10%

CP Group is Thailand's largest conglomerate, with businesses ranging from retail to telecommunications. Agribusiness is one of the conglomerate's main pillars. (Photo by Yumi Kotani)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thai agribusiness giant Charoen Pokphand Foods says it has eliminated coal power from its domestic operations, laying the groundwork to reduce emissions at its overseas farms and food processing plants and taking precautions against rising energy costs and future European carbon tariffs.

While a third-party audit is still underway, the company says it has stopped purchasing coal, on which it previously spent about 350 million baht ($10.5 million) a year. Renewable energy from biomass and solar power rose to 30% of CP Foods' energy use last year, while that from fossil fuels like oil and natural gas fell to 26%.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close