ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Food & Beverage

The new Starbucks brew: Ginza store tailored to Japan's new taxes

First floor dedicated to cheaper takeout options

NODOKA TOMOBE, Nikkei staff writer
An image of the Starbucks Reserve location in Tokyo's Ginza district shows a first floor dedicated to takeout and a wider seated area upstairs for eating and drinking in. (Image courtesy of Starbucks Japan)

TOKYO -- Starbucks on Monday showed off a reworked store in Tokyo's Ginza district, with a heavy emphasis on takeout.

This is because takeout food and beverages will enjoy a reduced tax rate of 8% for basic necessities after the consumption tax rises to 10% in October. Food and drinks consumed on the premises will be taxed at 10%.

Starbucks Coffee Japan reopens its flagship Ginza Maronie Street store Wednesday as its first Starbucks Reserve location, with the first floor dedicated to takeout customers.

On the second floor, a new seat reservation system will differentiate the main bar from the grab-and-go atmosphere downstairs. Twelve of the store's 111 seats will be reservable online.

Reservations will be open for groups of two to 12 between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Guests can avoid wait times and linger for up to 90 minutes. Reservations can be made as early as two weeks in advance or as late at 7 a.m. the same day.

Starbucks chose Ginza, the location of its first-ever Japan store, to try out the new store format. Customers can choose from six brewing methods, including coffee press, siphon, Modbar pour-over and its Clover full-immersion and vacuum filtration setup.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media