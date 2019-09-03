The new Starbucks brew: Ginza store tailored to Japan's new taxes

TOKYO -- Starbucks on Monday showed off a reworked store in Tokyo's Ginza district, with a heavy emphasis on takeout.

This is because takeout food and beverages will enjoy a reduced tax rate of 8% for basic necessities after the consumption tax rises to 10% in October. Food and drinks consumed on the premises will be taxed at 10%.

Starbucks Coffee Japan reopens its flagship Ginza Maronie Street store Wednesday as its first Starbucks Reserve location, with the first floor dedicated to takeout customers.

On the second floor, a new seat reservation system will differentiate the main bar from the grab-and-go atmosphere downstairs. Twelve of the store's 111 seats will be reservable online.

Reservations will be open for groups of two to 12 between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Guests can avoid wait times and linger for up to 90 minutes. Reservations can be made as early as two weeks in advance or as late at 7 a.m. the same day.

Starbucks chose Ginza, the location of its first-ever Japan store, to try out the new store format. Customers can choose from six brewing methods, including coffee press, siphon, Modbar pour-over and its Clover full-immersion and vacuum filtration setup.