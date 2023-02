TOKYO -- Japan's Marubeni plans to open hundreds of Tim Hortons coffee shop franchises in three Southeast Asian countries, a move the trading conglomerate hopes will make around $300 million in sales by 2033.

Tim Hortons, headquartered in Canada, currently has over 5,600 locations worldwide. Marubeni signed an agreement with Tim Hortons' parent company, Restaurant Brands International, to develop and operate the new coffee shops in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.