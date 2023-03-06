Top Chinese fruit retailer Pagoda eyes global expansion

GUANGZHOU -- China's biggest fruit retailer, Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group), is continuing to grow, operating more than 5,000 stores across the country. The Shenzhen-based company has diversified its selling channels, including online, and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in January, with plans to expand overseas.

"Fruits at Pagoda are a bit expensive, but the quality is guaranteed and it offers a wide range of fruits," said Zhao, a 40-something woman in Shanghai. She buys fruit at a Pagoda store next to her home once or twice a month. She recently bought imported pineapple and other fruits. "I can feel safe because I can buy fruit at a real shop," she said.