Food & Beverage

Top Chinese fruit retailer Pagoda eyes global expansion

Company diversifying sales channels after listing in Hong Kong

Pagoda operates 5,600 stores in more than 140 cities across China. (Photo by Takashi Kawakami)
TAKASHI KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | China

GUANGZHOU -- China's biggest fruit retailer, Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group), is continuing to grow, operating more than 5,000 stores across the country. The Shenzhen-based company has diversified its selling channels, including online, and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in January, with plans to expand overseas.

"Fruits at Pagoda are a bit expensive, but the quality is guaranteed and it offers a wide range of fruits," said Zhao, a 40-something woman in Shanghai. She buys fruit at a Pagoda store next to her home once or twice a month. She recently bought imported pineapple and other fruits. "I can feel safe because I can buy fruit at a real shop," she said.

