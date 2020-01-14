ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Food & Beverage

Top Japanese meat processor to introduce plant-based substitutes

NH Foods among several others joining global race to develop meat alternatives

SATOSHI KAWAHARA, Nikkei staff writer
A six-pack of alternative ham slices is among five meat substitute products NH Foods will sell from March.

OSAKA -- NH Foods, a leading meat processing company in Japan, will in March introduce plant-based meat substitutes to its product range.

The company will sell ham- and sausage-like items made mainly from soybeans, in response to a globally increasing demand for plant-based meat substitutes driven by growing awareness for better treatment of animals and healthier diets. The move also comes amid a growing awareness of ESG (environmental, social and governance) investment.

Five products, including a pack of six slices of alternative ham, priced at 217 yen ($1.97), as well as sausages and hamburgers, will go on sale in March. NH Foods has set a sales target of 500 million yen for the lineup's first year on the market.

Swiss financial company UBS estimates the combined global sales of plant-based meat products will exceed 9 trillion yen by 2030, from 500 billion yen in 2018. In Japan, the market is expected to grow to 34 billion yen in combined sales by 2023 from about 15 billion yen in 2013, according to research company MarketsandMarkets.

NH Foods' competitor, Osaka-based Marudai Food, introduced plant-based meat substitutes in 2017 and plans to expand its product range this coming spring. Itoham Foods, based in the western Japanese city of Nishinomiya, also plans to introduce eight plant-based products, including "tonkatsu"-like breaded fried cuts and sausages, in February, while Tokyo's Prima Meat Packers is also developing similar products.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media