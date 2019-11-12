Two Thai restaurants receive two Michelin stars for first time

BANGKOK -- Two restaurants in Bangkok have become the first ones offering Thai cuisine to receive double Michelin stars.

The revered French guide to the world's top restaurants revealed Thailand's star ratings in its 2020 edition on Tuesday. R-HAAN and Sorn were elevated from single-star status and now join three other restaurants in Thailand that have two stars.

R-HAAN Chef Chumpol Jangprai serves dishes based on Thai recipes handed down from his ancestors. He started out by helping his mother at the age of six. The 46-year-old now uses locally produced fresh ingredients and traditional Thai ceramics to serve his food on.

Chumpol was the chef behind the gala dinner for the ASEAN Summit and related meetings earlier this month.

Sorn specializes in Southern Thai cuisine. In a reconstructed old house, diners are served dishes made from ingredients sourced from a trusted network of farmers and fishermen.

According to a Facebook post, the restaurant started taking reservations for January at noon on Monday and the tables were fully booked within hours.

R-HAAN Chef Chumpol Jangprai receives the Michelin double star. (Photo by Masayuki Yuda)

The other two-star restaurants, Le Normandie, Mezzaluna, and Suhring kept their ratings from the previous year.

CNN's lifestyle website CNNGO.com ranked Thailand's massaman curry as the world's most delicious dishin 2016, putting Thai cuisine in the limelight. Indeed, many tourists come to Thailand for its cuisine. Michelin awarded 24 restaurants in Thailand one star.

Michelin started publishing the guidebook originally for motorists to encourage them to visit places, and hopefully over time, raise the demand of tires, which was its core business. More recently, the guide has become an influential recommendation for restaurants and its verdicts can have a huge impact on business, although it has been criticized for being too Western-focused. The Micheline Guide only started covering Thailand in its 2018 edition.

The book gives a single-star rating to places "worth a stop," two stars to restaurants "worth a detour," and the highest triple-star ranking to restaurants "worth a special journey."

"I strongly wish to have a triple-star restaurant in our country," said Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yutasak Supasorn on Tuesday. Thailand has yet to produce such a restaurant.