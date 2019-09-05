Urban honey offers the sweet taste of central Tokyo

TOKYO -- A district in bustling central Tokyo will begin selling its own brand of homegrown honey named after Japan's oldest public park.

Because the bees collect nectar from the flowers in Shiba Park, near Tokyo Tower in the heart of the Minato district, the honey is branded Shiba-mitsu, or "Shiba Honey." The hives are housed on the rooftop of a municipal building.

Mintato has been raising bees since 2016 through the Shiba BeeBee's program, which invites local residents to participate. Around 60 kg of honey is said to be collected every year, with the nectar coming primarily from cherry trees, camphor trees and dogwoods.

For now, the honey will be sold on Sept. 24 only, at 500 yen ($4.70) per 50-gram bottle. 500 bottles will be available.