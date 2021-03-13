ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Food & Beverage

Vietnam baby boom draws top Japan milk brand Meiji

Company announces new Hanoi subsidiary to import baby formula

About 1.5 million babies are born in Vietnam every year, making it a promising market for instant formula.   © Reuters
KEN FURUSAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

TOKYO -- Japanese food company Meiji will set up a unit in Vietnam to import and sell infant formula, looking to expand in a market where there are more births than in Japan, the company said Friday.

Wholly owned Meiji Food Vietnam will launch on April 1 in Hanoi with about about 200 million yen ($1.8 million) in capital.

Meiji has seen sales increase in Southeast Asia.

According to Meiji, Vietnam has about 1.5 million births a year, 70% more than in Japan, and the number is projected to keep growing.

The Japanese dairy and confectionery company mainly ships formula from Japan for sale in Vietnam. It intends to continue doing so, with no plans to construct a local factory.

The food segment of parent Meiji Holdings posted sales of 6.4 billion yen in Southeast Asia in the year ended March 2020, up 12% from the previous year.

In Vietnam, Meiji's nutritionists have provided dietary advice to workers at Japanese-owned factories since 2018. The company also sells fortified milk for adults there. It aims to provide nutrition education to 650,000 people in Vietnam by 2030.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more