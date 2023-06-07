Vietnam makes Michelin debut as four restaurants receive stars

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Four restaurants in Vietnam have received Michelin stars, marking the country's debut in the century-old French guide, as it spotlighted a total of 103 local eateries serving dishes ranging from Vietnamese tacos to sea urchin.

The list released late on Tuesday included 29 restaurants that are easier on the wallet, reflecting Michelin's more recent embrace of street food. The four businesses given one star each are Anan in Ho Chi Minh City, plus three in Hanoi: Gia, Hibana by Koki, and Tam Vi.