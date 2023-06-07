ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Food & Beverage

Vietnam makes Michelin debut as four restaurants receive stars

French reviewer also lists 29 'top tips' for heavenly eats on a budget

Vietnam now boasts its first ever Michelin stars, but the country's culinary delights have long attracted global attention. (Photo courtesy of Michelin)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Four restaurants in Vietnam have received Michelin stars, marking the country's debut in the century-old French guide, as it spotlighted a total of 103 local eateries serving dishes ranging from Vietnamese tacos to sea urchin.

The list released late on Tuesday included 29 restaurants that are easier on the wallet, reflecting Michelin's more recent embrace of street food. The four businesses given one star each are Anan in Ho Chi Minh City, plus three in Hanoi: Gia, Hibana by Koki, and Tam Vi.

Read Next

Latest On Food & Beverage

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close