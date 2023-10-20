Vietnam's beer brewers get creative as economy loses fizz

HO CHI MINH CITY -- The unique beers at Vietnamese craft brewer C-Brewmaster -- where flavors run the gamut from mulberry to coffee and even pho noodles -- used to draw crowds of thirsty customers.

But CEO Trang Le says her team has spent less time pouring tipples this year, with drinkers watching their wallets amid a sharp fall in global demand for goods that has sapped Vietnam's export-focused economy. The communist country ranks No. 3 in Asia for both reliance on trade and consumption of beer.