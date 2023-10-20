ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Food & Beverage

Vietnam's beer brewers get creative as economy loses fizz

Drinkers shift to cheaper lagers as spending woes cloud Asia's No. 3 market

Vietnam is such a big beer market that swings in demand there can drive the quarterly results of international brewers like Heineken. The country also nurtured homegrown players in recent years. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- The unique beers at Vietnamese craft brewer C-Brewmaster -- where flavors run the gamut from mulberry to coffee and even pho noodles -- used to draw crowds of thirsty customers.

But CEO Trang Le says her team has spent less time pouring tipples this year, with drinkers watching their wallets amid a sharp fall in global demand for goods that has sapped Vietnam's export-focused economy. The communist country ranks No. 3 in Asia for both reliance on trade and consumption of beer.

Read Next

Latest On Food & Beverage

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more