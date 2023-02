TOKYO -- Japan's Yakult Honsha is seizing on China's economic reopening as a chance to regain its footing in a longtime core market for its probiotic drinks, hoping to revive a dormant growth engine.

The company debuted its seventh Chinese plant in the city of Wuxi late last month, adding 900,000 bottles a day to its production capacity. The opening was delayed well past the original plan of April 2022 amid coronavirus-related lockdowns.