TOKYO -- Japanese probiotic drink maker Yakult Honsha will build a factory in the U.S. state of Georgia, the company said on Wednesday, part of its push to increase overseas sales.

Yakult will invest $305 million for the facility in the southeastern U.S. slated to open in 2026. Its first U.S. plant opened in California in 2014. The company hopes to use the Georgia plant in establishing a nationwide supply system.