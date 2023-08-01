ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Food & Beverage

Yum China flags weak consumption despite record quarter

Fast-food chain relies on discounts to woo 'very value cautious' customers

Yum China headquarters in Shanghai. CEO Joey Wat said the company is trying to loosen people's purse strings.   © EPA/Jiji
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | China

HONG KONG -- Yum China, the country's biggest fast-food operator, reported record earnings for the second quarter but said it was forced to rely on discounts and other promotions to boost sales as consumption overall weakened.

Yum has more than 13,600 outlets in mainland China across a number of brands, namely KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza and Chinese-style restaurants Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang. On Tuesday it reported revenue of $2.51 billion and an operating profit of $257 million for April-June, up 24% and 216% on the year, respectively.

