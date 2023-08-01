Yum China flags weak consumption despite record quarter

HONG KONG -- Yum China, the country's biggest fast-food operator, reported record earnings for the second quarter but said it was forced to rely on discounts and other promotions to boost sales as consumption overall weakened.

Yum has more than 13,600 outlets in mainland China across a number of brands, namely KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza and Chinese-style restaurants Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang. On Tuesday it reported revenue of $2.51 billion and an operating profit of $257 million for April-June, up 24% and 216% on the year, respectively.