This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

BENGALURU -- Food deliverer Zomato is staking a claim in India's hyperlocal delivery segment, turning the heat on incumbents such as SoftBank-backed Swiggy and Google-backed Dunzo.

Zomato reported that its July-September losses nearly doubled to $41 million from the previous quarter on November 11. © AP

Company aspires to reign over hyperlocal segment, take on Swiggy and Dunzo

