TOKYO -- Amazon.com is considering entering the prescription drug sales business in Japan, Nikkei has learned, in what could be a turning point for the country's brick-and-mortar pharmacies.

The U.S. online retail leader plans to partner with small and medium-size pharmacies to create a platform where patients can receive online instructions on how to take medicines. Customers will be able to have their medications delivered to their homes without having to stop by a pharmacy.