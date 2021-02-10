Casio brings skin cancer detectors overseas, including to US

TOKYO -- Japanese electronics manufacturer Casio Computer will release its skin cancer detection devices in foreign markets, anticipating demand in countries with higher rates of the condition.

Casio will market its Dermocamera and dermoscope in Australia and New Zealand by March, expanding to Taiwan and the U.S. later this year. Australia had the highest rate of melanoma in 2018, followed by New Zealand, according to data compiled by the World Cancer Research Fund.

By taking this business overseas, Casio looks to lift revenue from medical devices north of 1 billion yen ($9.48 million) in two to three years. The segment's sales are currently estimated between 100 million yen and 200 million yen.

The two devices work by magnifying and photographing skin lesions under different lighting conditions. A physician can identify whether the lesion is a malignant tumor based on the surface structure and coloring.

The dermoscope magnifies the lesion for observation. If the doctor thinks further examination is needed, the Dermocamera is applied directly to the skin for photography and analysis.

The devices were developed in 2018 by repurposing technology from Casio's defunct consumer digital camera business. They have been available only in Japan, where the Dermocamera sells for about 200,000 yen while the dermoscope is priced at roughly 70,000 yen. Casio has sold more than 1,000 Dermocameras and over 500 dermoscopes to date.