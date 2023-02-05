In Latin America, Japanese medical firms find wealth of benefits

TOKYO -- Japanese medical device makers such as Terumo and Nipro have invested heavily in Latin American countries due to advantages in labor costs, location and in reducing their carbon footprint.

In September, Terumo opened a plant in Costa Rica that makes tubing kits used for cardiovascular surgeries. This comes on the heels of a separate facility that opened in October 2021, which produces blood collection bags. Before that, Terumo built a factory in Costa Rica that makes neuroendovascular devices.