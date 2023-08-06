Indian nurses in demand as Asians fill U.K. post-Brexit labor gaps

LONDON -- Nurses and midwives trained in India outnumbered their Filipino counterparts in the U.K. for the first time this year, as Asian workers fill vacancies in sectors from health care to agriculture seven years after Brexit triggered an exodus of EU citizens, recent figures show.

Before Britain voted to leave the European Union, citizens from the bloc were free to live and work in the U.K. With an aging population, Britain's industries and services were kept running by an inflow of European workers. The National Health Service, in particular, benefited hugely from EU labor because it was already facing shortages after the government cut spending and downsized public services to balance the books following the 2007-2008 credit crisis.