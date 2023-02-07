Indonesia's Klinik Pintar aims to add 100 digital-driven clinics

JAKARTA -- Health tech startup Klinik Pintar is aiming to add as many as 100 digital clinics to its network across Indonesia by the end of next year, the company's co-founder and CEO told Nikkei Asia, in another sign of how mobile technology is transforming the medical sector of Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Launched in 2019, Klinik Pintar is intent on digitalizing clinics and increasing productivity in the health industry. The company currently has about 10 clinics that it directly operates, but CEO Harya Bimo sees that as just the beginning.