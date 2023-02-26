Japan's organ donor shortage pushes patients to look abroad

TOKYO -- The arrest of the head of a Japanese nonprofit for allegedly facilitating an unapproved organ transplant overseas underscores long-standing problems with the donation system in a country that ranks only 44th in the world in transplants.

Japan in 1997 began allowing transplantation of organs from brain-dead donors, not just those whose hearts had stopped. But because of the uniquely strict requirements -- both written consent from the donor and permission from the family -- this did little to expand donation.