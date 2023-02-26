ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Health Care

Japan's organ donor shortage pushes patients to look abroad

Lack of awareness and capacity limits transplants to just 19 per million

Those needing transplants often face long wait times in Japan, driving many to go overseas.   © Reuters
ASUKA HATA and AKIRA MAEMURA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The arrest of the head of a Japanese nonprofit for allegedly facilitating an unapproved organ transplant overseas underscores long-standing problems with the donation system in a country that ranks only 44th in the world in transplants.

Japan in 1997 began allowing transplantation of organs from brain-dead donors, not just those whose hearts had stopped. But because of the uniquely strict requirements -- both written consent from the donor and permission from the family -- this did little to expand donation.

Read Next

Latest On Health Care

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close