Japan's seniors to pay bigger share of medical expenses from 2022

TOKYO -- Japan will lower the income threshold for elderly individuals to pay a larger share of their medical costs, helping the country reduce the burden on working-age generations as baby boomers begin to reach age 75 in 2022.

Out-of-pocket medical expenses for individuals 75 and older will rise to 20% from 10% starting in October 2022 for those with annual income of at least 2 million yen ($19,200).

Currently, seniors in that age group generally pay 10% out of pocket, while those with income of at least 3.83 million yen pay 30%.

Roughly 3.7 million people will see their out-of-pocket payments increase to 20%. The health ministry estimates this will reduce the burden on Japan's working population by an annual 88 billion yen.

The change results from a compromise between Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of junior coalition partner Komeito. Suga, who leads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, met Wednesday in Tokyo with Yamaguchi.

The government and ruling parties have been discussing the income threshold for raising the out-of-pocket payments. The 2 million yen minimum was the third highest of five figures on the table and in line with the average pension income.

Suga sought to set the minimum income at 1.7 million yen, emphasizing the importance of lightening the burden on young people as much as possible. Komeito preferred the threshold at 2.4 million yen to reduce the number of seniors who would pay more. The heads of the two parties met to settle the matter.

The government intends to devise a final report including this planned change when its panel on social security meets as early as Friday.