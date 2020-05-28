ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Japan seeks 1,000 ventilators from US, in case virus resurges

Tokyo turns to Trump, negotiating purchase as American supply grows

An assembled ventilator at a General Motors plant in Indiana.   © Reuters
SHOHEI KANAYA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan is negotiating with the U.S. to import roughly 1,000 ventilators by July, anticipating a second wave of coronavirus cases.

U.S. President Donald Trump floated the idea in a phone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe back on May 8.

Ventilators help patients to breathe, and the devices are critical for treating those suffering severe symptoms from the coronavirus. Trump invoked emergency powers in March to order General Motors to start making ventilators, with the automaker since teaming with a medical equipment maker on production.

Japan imports over 90% of its ventilators, mostly from the U.S. and Europe. This supply dropped temporarily while these regions focused on fighting the pandemic within their borders, but it is rebounding as output rises in the U.S.

"Our health care system has a little more slack now [than at the peak of the outbreak], but we hope to further boost capacity," Abe had said on May 15.

Japan also wants to boost production at home, but smaller medical equipment makers have a limited ability to meet demand. Approval for newcomers into the field lags as well.

