BEIJING/KOBE, Japan -- Japan's Shimadzu will start manufacturing high-end testing equipment for hospitals in China as early as 2024, as government rules push health care providers to buy Chinese-made products.

"We'll invest about 3 billion yen ($20 million) to expand our factory in Suzhou and start Chinese manufacturing of high-value-added products," President Yasunori Yamamoto told Nikkei in Beijing.