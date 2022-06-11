Japanese startup offers low-cost personalized disease prediction

AOMORI, Japan -- A Japanese startup and researchers at a university in northern Japan have teamed up on a research project to develop a high-precision disease forecast model that takes into account people's individual attributes and lifestyles. The company plans to use it to develop tests for diseases such as cancer that hopefully would cost just several hundred yen (several dollars), making it easy for people to learn their risks and reduce them before becoming sick.

The project by Mirtel, a Hiroshima-based startup, and researchers at Hirosaki University combines medical big data that the university has accumulated through health checks and Mirtel's method of genetic analysis.

The university is focusing on such medical data, and its Graduate School of Medicine recently opened a Department of Data Health Science. Mirtel also has been conducting medical tests aiming to assess the risks of entering pre-symptomatic states of diseases.

Lying at the ends of chromosomes, the carriers of the genes, are structures called telomeres, which become shorter due to aging or an unhealthy lifestyle. Mirtel's tests analyze blood and predict pre-symptomatic states of diseases such as cancer by measuring the length of telomeres.

In the joint research project, Mirtel's tests are combined with data that the university's Center of Healthy Aging Innovation (COI) has accumulated on about 1,000 residents of the Iwaki district in the city of Hirosaki over the past 17 years.

The data was collected through an annual survey that recorded 2,000 health indicators, including blood pressure, degree of obesity, frequency of conversation with other family members and working environment. The project aims to bring the precision of forecasts using such data close to the level achieved by telomere measurements. This would render unnecessary the more expensive telomere tests, which typically total several tens of thousands of yen, and thus significantly reduce the cost of testing.

"If [the new method] becomes easily accessible and used early, it will make disease prevention more effective and help extend healthy life expectancy," Mirtel President Toshiya Kato said.

Furthermore, if a person whose health history is on record received Mirtel's tests, it would become possible to provide a highly personalized disease forecast by combining the data. In the joint project, researchers also aim to use artificial intelligence to analyze data accumulated by COI so such data can be utilized even for individuals undergoing health checks for the first time.

Mirtel's Kato said disease forecasts that use only blood tests impose less strain on the body than biopsies, in which tissues are removed for examination. COI's health checks are wide-ranging, including tests on saliva and urine in addition to blood.

"It can lead to the development of forecast models using saliva, for example," Kato said.

COI has provided health check data to 12 universities across Japan and engages in joint research projects with nearly 50 companies, including Suntory, Kao and Lion, and expects to expand its collaborative research projects. There have been many instances of projects in which researchers from partner companies visited the places in Hirosaki where health checks are conducted. The local community now has high hopes for COI's efforts to help boost the regional economy.

Hirosaki Mayor Hiroshi Sakurada, who has begun his second term after being reelected last month, pledged in his election campaign that he would attract more companies to participate in COI projects.

"We hope to mediate between participating companies and local companies so that new businesses will be created," COI Vice President Koichi Murashita said. Health check data have a strong potential to create a variety of businesses, he added.