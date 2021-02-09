Kirin beefs up health business to make up for beer slump

TOKYO -- Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings will spend 7.7 billion yen ($73 million) to raise production of an ingredient found in drugs used to treat brain disease and in health supplements, as the company shifts its focus in response to the aging of its home market.

Its Kyowa Hakko Bio subsidiary will expand its factory in Japan's western Yamaguchi Prefecture, with additional production expected to begin in the summer of 2023. The expansion will raise its capacity two and a half times from the current level.

The company will supply citicoline -- used in therapeutic agents to treat brain disease and added to health foods meant to improve cognitive function -- to makers of supplements, health drinks and drugs. Kirin says it is seeing stronger demand in countries with aging populations. In the U.S., demand for the energy drinks favored by esports players is especially strong.

Kyowa Hakko Bio controls around 50% of the global citicoline market and hopes to grow its health business.

Kirin is focusing on the health market, which it considers a growth driver. While the coronavirus pandemic has raised consumer awareness of health issues, beer consumption shrank in 2020 for the 16th straight year in Japan, denting its core brewing business.

Kirin's beer operations have also faced strong headwinds over two joint ventures in Myanmar. Its local partner in the country operates a welfare fund for the military. Kirin has attracted international criticism because of the military's alleged violations of human rights in Myanmar, particularly after it overthrew the democratically elected government earlier this month.

These developments spurred Kirin to announce to terminate the joint venture partnership on Friday.