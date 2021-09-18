Kirin to combat dengue fever in Southeast Asia with probiotic

TOKYO -- Japanese beverage maker Kirin Holdings will start supplying Southeast Asian nations with a probiotic that has been shown to treat symptoms of dengue fever, the company said Friday.

Kirin will start selling a product called LC-Plasma, a proprietary functional ingredient found in the company's health drinks. Kirin will sell the probiotic to food and drink makers in the region.

The goal is to expand sales mainly in Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore -- four countries where dengue fever -- which is transmitted by mosquitoes and characterized by severe pain in the joints and back, fever, and rash -- and other tropical diseases are prevalent. Marketers are expected to reap sales of hundreds of million of dollars from products containing LC-Plasma.

There is currently no established cure for dengue fever. Southeast Asia is home to 75% of the patients for the disease.

Research has found that LC-Plasma -- which is short for Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma -- can reduce the number of days of fever, muscle pain and other symptoms, according to Kirin.

Kirin will also establish in October a joint research laboratory within the Tropical Infectious Diseases Research and Education Center, a body established by the University of Malaya in Malaysia. The lab will explore immunoregulation mechanisms.

"We want to push ahead with partnerships with local businesses to help solve the societal problem of tropical diseases," said Kirin President Yoshinori Isozaki.