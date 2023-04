KYOTO, Japan -- Japanese health care equipment maker Omron is moving to develop the Indian market for electrocardiographs, offering the devices as rentals to individuals via a Singapore-based startup it has invested in that provides remote medical services to heart patients.

Omron made the investment in Tricog Health, aiming to fully commercialize the service in April 2024 with a three-year sales goal of 300 million yen ($2.2 million). The amount of Omron's investment has not been disclosed.