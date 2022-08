JAKARTA -- Digital pharmacy startup SwipeRx is aiming to double the number of pharmacies joining its service by 2023 in its top market, Indonesia, the Singapore-based company's founder and CEO told Nikkei Asia.

SwipeRx offers an app that connects pharmacy operators with consumer health care companies, distributors and wholesalers to help improve management. Its platform also provides a digital pharmacy purchasing network including health care logistics, negotiated pricing and financing.