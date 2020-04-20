ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Health Care

Takara Bio preps Covid-19 vaccine candidate for mass production

Japanese biotech company hopes to supply 200,000 people this year

Nikkei staff writers
Takara Bio says it has a DNA vaccine that can help a person's immune system successfully attack the new coronavirus.   © Takara Bio

TOKYO -- Japanese biotech company Takara Bio plans to mass produce novel coronavirus vaccinations as early as this year, President and CEO Koichi Nakao told Nikkei in an interview.

Takara partnered with bio company AnGes and Osaka University to develop the DNA vaccine. It will start clinical trials in the summer. If Japan's health ministry approves a production and sales license this fall, the company would be ready to supply vaccines to 200,000 people this year.

The vaccines would be produced in Takara's main factory in the city of Kusatsu, Shiga Prefecture. Once drug companies can mass produce vaccines, governments can start easing the current restrictions on people's movements and business activities.

Nakao said facilities to produce hundreds of vaccines required for the trial are "perfectly ready." He also said "there is no problem [with mass production] if we apply the existing technologies."

Takara's DNA vaccine will take some of the virus's gene information and give it to the patient's immune system. The immune system would then be able to attack the virus when it enters the body.

The vaccine can be produced faster compared to existing ones that weaken the virus. Takara Bio plans to use production facilities previously used for gene therapy drugs.

According to the World Health Organization, there are more than 60 vaccine candidates for the novel coronavirus developed by pharmaceutical companies and startups around the world.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close