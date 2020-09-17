ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Top Glove predicts further growth as profits soar amid pandemic

Malaysia maker of latex gloves expects growth even after COVID crisis abates

A Top Glove factory in Malaysia. The company has been boosted by the coronavirus pandemic and predicts demand to keep soaring in the year ahead.   © AP
P PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Top Glove, the world's largest glove producer, has continued its run of record financial results, announcing a surge in annual profits and saying it expects further highs next year regardless of whether any COVID-19 vaccines reach the market.

Net profit for the Malaysian group soared 417% in the year through Aug. 31 to 1.9 billion ringgit ($450.29 million), with revenue rising 51% to 7.24 billion ringgit ($1.75 billion), compared with the previous financial year.

In addition, Top Glove made a $311.3 million net profit for the three months ended Aug. 31 -- more than 18 times the $17.89 million it recorded for the same period a year earlier -- as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to stoke global demand for rubber gloves.

It was "an unsurpassed performance in a year like no other," Top Glove said. "With more upside in glove demand expected, the group also looks forward to fresh highs in FY2021."

The company has become one of Malaysia's most valuable. It announced an interim dividend of 8.5 sen per share, bringing the total fiscal 2020 dividend payout to 11.8 sen per share -- an increase of 9.3 sen, or 373%, over the amount paid a year earlier.

The enduring pandemic will keep pushing up demand, according to Top Glove, which estimates that glove demand will grow by 20% this year, 25% in 2021 and by 15% thereafter.

"Notwithstanding news of several promising vaccines in the pipeline, glove demand remains at a supernormal level," a company statement says. "Gloves will still be required even when a vaccine becomes available."

Top Glove opens its first factory in Vietnam next month.

Lead times for orders from the company, which claims about 26% of the global market for latex gloves, have risen from about 40 days before the pandemic to about 400 days.

Speaking during an earnings call Lim Wee Chai, Top Glove executive chairman, said the company was running close to its annual capacity of 85 billion glove pieces.

Lim also said Top Glove is aiming to invest 1.9 billion ringgit in the current financial year in anticipation of larger orders. "We would be spending the capital expenditure largely on new factories, glove machines as well as land acquisitions," he said.

Lee Kim Meow, managing director, said most of the company's suppliers did not even have stocks in warehouses, signalling pent-up demand for gloves. "We just don't have enough gloves to cater to all requests," he said.

