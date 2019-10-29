ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Filet-O-Fish to take one less trip to the freezer in Japan

Simplified processing improves taste while cutting waste, McDonald's says

RYOSUKE EGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer
McDonald's new and improved Filet-O-Fish sandwich will arrive at stores across Japan by Oct. 31. (Photo by Ryosuke Eguchi)

TOKYO -- McDonald's (Japan) has reworked how it prepares the popular Filet-O-Fish sandwich for the first time in 25 years, freezing the fish just once instead of twice to preserve more of the original texture and flavor.

The filet is made with Alaska pollock caught in the Bering Sea. The McDonald's Holdings (Japan) unit had frozen the fish and sent them to Thailand, where they were thawed for skinning and deboning before being refrozen and processed into the familiar square breaded patties.

Japanese fish processor Delmar recently set up Alaska facilities that can handle skinning and deboning, skipping the initial freeze-and-thaw step. Now the fish will be thawed only when the sandwiches are made in-store.

The change halves the amount of water used for thawing and slashes carbon dioxide emissions from the production process by 38%, thanks to more efficient transportation and electricity usage, the fast-food purveyor said in its announcement Monday.

The Filet-O-Fish has been sold in Japan since McDonald's debuted here in 1971. The sandwich, its only fish-based menu item, is particularly popular with women and older customers.

The revamped Filet-O-Fish costs 340 yen ($3.13) -- the same as the old one -- and will be phased in across the country by Thursday. The packaging will be redesigned this year as well.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media