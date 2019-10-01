Onsens and high ratings protect Dormy Inn from Korea drop-off

TOKYO -- Dormy Inn, a chain of Japanese business hotels popular with tourists, has weathered the boycott by South Korean travelers by tapping its appeal among the Chinese.

Dormy Inn has been a success story in almost every way. Over the past nine years, shares in operator Kyoritsu Maintenance have risen tenfold and operating profit has roughly quadrupled. The hotel business was Kyoritsu's leading earner last fiscal year.

But recent tensions between Japan and South Korea have sent Kyoritsu's stock price down 20% from its year-to-date peak. Foreigners make up 30% or so of Dormy Inn's business, nearly a third of whom are South Korean.

Yet Kyoritsu's hotels apparently maintained occupancy rates above 90% in the July-September quarter. The number of South Korean guests has plunged, according to President Takumi Ueda, but the total number of foreigners held steady.

Travelers from mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong replaced the absent South Koreans.

To understand the secret to its popularity, Nikkei interviewed 10 groups of individual travelers staying at Tokyo Asakusa's Onyado Nono hotel, part of Dormy Inn's premium Japanese-style chain.

"I saw a review describing the hotel as clean, with a hot spring and a unique Japanese interior on the app, so I decided to stay here," a 25-year-old woman from Beijing said.

"The first thing I look at on the app is the price, and then the reviews," a 29-year-old Taiwanese traveler said. "If the reviews are positive, I reserve right away." All used online apps, such as Ctrip and Booking.com, to make reservations.

Tourists from China are increasingly arriving on their own instead of large group tours. Individuals grew to 68.6% of Chinese visitors to Japan in 2018 from 64.4% in 2014, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.

That equates to roughly 7 million more individuals from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan visiting Japan over five years. Many book through travel websites and apps, where user reviews hold sway.

With South Korean tourists on the decline, "It is now a battle for Chinese tourists," Nomura Securities analyst Daisuke Fukushima said. Dormy Inn stands to benefit. Unlike hotels dependent on group tours -- vulnerable to constant pressure to cut prices -- Dormy Inn has long focused on individuals, a segment that tends to be more lucrative.

Dormy Inn has long tried to push up user reviews. From its budget 5,000 yen ($46) capsule hotels to its 10,000 yen "premium" hotels, all Dormy Inns boast onsen hot springs.

Ctrip, China's largest online travel operator, says Dormy Inns in Tokyo score an average 4.7 stars out of 5, making them among the most popular in their price range.

But Kanako Morito, a researcher at Tokyo-based tourism think tank Jalan Research Center, says that "there is a risk that Dormy will enter a price war going forward," with such rivals as Richmond Hotels and Super Hotel starting to offer services and quality close to Dormy's.

The company's latest weapon to fend off rivals is its Nono hotels. The fully Japanese-style interiors, were all rooms come with tatami floors, charge a relatively high 10,000 yen or so a night. But guests have liked them so far, awarding Nonos an average of 4.9 stars on Ctrip.

More Nonos wait in the pipeline. Five are now open -- the first opened in Tottori Prefecture's Sakaiminato in 2016 -- and another eight are slated to launch by March 2022.

Hotel operations will likely account for 60% of the company's operating profit by the fiscal year ending March 2022.

The market is giving a thumbs-up to the potential of Kyoritsu's hotel business. The QUICK News average outlook of the company's stock price is around 6,105 yen, roughly 30% above the current price and close to its initial listing price of 6,370 yen in June 2018.

But the expected dividend yield is 1%, trailing the Tokyo Stock Exchange first-section average of 2.45%. Making investors as comfortable as its onsen guests with higher returns looks to be the company's next challenge.