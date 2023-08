TOKYO -- The head of Japan's Financial Services Agency has pledged a long, wide-ranging investigation into the nation's leading property insurers after evidence has emerged that they colluded on setting prices for corporate customers.

The FSA has ordered Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance to report on internal investigations into alleged price-fixing on insurance premiums.