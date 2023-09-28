Japan insurers fixed prices for over 100 clients, probes find

TOKYO -- Four leading Japanese casualty insurers likely violated the spirit of antitrust law in dealings with over 100 clients, Nikkei has learned, as internal probes by the companies uncover widespread price-fixing in the industry.

Japan's Financial Services Agency had ordered Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance to look into their business practices following accusations that they colluded on premiums for corporate clients.