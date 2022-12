TOKYO -- Japanese insurers will continue covering ships sailing through Russian waters against war damage in January and beyond, reversing an earlier decision to halt coverage, Nikkei learned Thursday.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance had started informing clients on Dec. 23 that they would stop offering war risk coverage in Russian waters starting Jan. 1, after Western reinsurers withdrew coverage in Russia and Ukraine.