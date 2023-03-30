Meiji Yasuda to buy group insurance units of U.S.-based Elevance

TOKYO -- Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance on Wednesday said it will acquire three group insurance subsidiaries of U.S. insurer Elevance Health, accelerating its push into the growing American market.

The purchase price is estimated at around 100 billion yen ($753 million). Meiji Yasuda will make the acquisition through U.S. unit StanCorp Financial Group, which primarily handles group health insurance. It aims to complete the transaction around the spring of 2024, pending approval from Japanese and American regulators.