Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to spend $4.5bn on M&A, with eye on US

TOKYO -- Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance plans to spend up to 500 billion yen ($4.5 billion) on mergers and acquisitions through 2023, creating an M&A fund with a focus on North America, Nikkei has learned.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance is keen on the North American market, which has a robust specialty insurance segment that includes liability coverage for corporate executives.

The Japanese insurance company hopes to diversify its portfolio as it faces a difficult earnings environment in Japan.

"Now that we have made it into the global top 10 by revenue, we need to reach the top level in terms of profits," said Shinichiro Funabiki, who became the company's president and chief executive on April 1. "We will create a 500 billion yen fund for overseas M&A . About 60% of it will be allocated to North America."

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance will consider using surplus cash as capital for the fund. The company chose a fund as a vehicle for M&A to allow it to jump swiftly on opportunities.

The move marks a departure from the company's cautious stance on international M&A activity. Driving this change is earnings pressure at home. Owing to a spate of natural disasters in recent years, its fire insurance business in Japan has booked losses for 10 years in a row.

Acquisitions in the U.S. would lead to diversified risks for the company's core insurance business, said Shinichiro Funabiki, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance’s new president and CEO. (Photo by Kosuke Imamura)

Meanwhile, the U.S. property insurance market is the world's largest, accounting for 40% of the global total, and is growing fast.

Acquisitions in the U.S. would lead to diversified risks for the company's core insurance business, said Funabiki. The company also hopes to generate synergies with U.K. specialty insurer Amlin, which it acquired in 2016 for around 640 billion yen.

More than half of the net premium income for MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, which includes Mitsui Sumitomo, is from fire and car insurance, with new types of insurance accounting for only a small share. The company has lagged Japanese peer Tokio Marine Holdings in North American acquisitions.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance also plans to focus on investing in promising "insurtech" businesses, which bring artificial intelligence and other technologies to bear on risk management. In 2020, the company invested 36 billion yen in U.S. AI insurance company Hippo, which predicts wildfires and water leaks to prevent insurance claims.