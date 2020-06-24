ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Insurance

Indonesia aims for insurance consolidation to shore up trust

Prudential to split Asian and US businesses amid activist's pressure

Tokio Marine to sell terrorism insurance ahead of Tokyo Olympics

FSA weighs ordering Japan Post to suspend insurance sales

Insurance

Sompo Japan to offer cyberattack insurance with variable premiums

Hitachi Solutions to help measure policy risk in covering IoT-exposed factories

Sompo Japan and Hitachi Solutions will measure cyber risk and reflect it in premiums for a new insurance service.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Sompo Japan Insurance will next year launch a policy in which premiums vary depending on readiness for potential cyber risk by companies with factories exposed to the internet of things, or IoT, Nikkei has learned.

Along with Hitachi Solutions, owned by Hitachi, Sompo Japan will consider how well such facilities are prepared to deal with potential cyber attack. If they take sufficient preventive measures to lessen risk, their insurance premiums will be reduced.

Amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, there is a growing demand for remotely operated devices to monitor factory activity. However, if such factories suffer a cyberattack, their owners will potentially pay a high price as a wider range of operations might have to be suspended.

Sompo Japan, a subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, will quantitatively measure the risk and reflect it in premiums. Hitachi Solutions, meanwhile, will be in charge of risk measurement by utilizing technology developed by US security company Palo Alto Networks.

Compared to fire and car insurance, cyberattack coverage is relatively new. As few companies have knowledge regarding how to properly measure such risk, insurance companies have calculated insurance premiums based on customers' industry and business scale.

Sompo Japan will change this model by collaborating with Hitachi Solutions to set appropriate premiums according to the unique risks of each customer. For example, if customers increase preventive measures a year after the contract takes effect, the insurance company will reduce premiums accordingly.

Further, Sompo Japan sees the new service being utilized beyond manufacturing by the infrastructure and medical industries as well.

In recent years, cyberattacks are becoming increasingly serious. And now as more and more people are working from home to curb the spread of the coronavirus, companies are even more exposed to cyberattack risk.

Japanese automaker Honda Motor experienced such an attack on June 8, which caused an hourlong suspension of operations at nine factories globally.

It is estimated that the market value of cyberattack insurance will reach $20 billion by 2025, with the coronavirus likely to further fuel the trend.

Read Next

Latest On Insurance

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close