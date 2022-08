TOKYO -- Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance will sell insurance on Amazon Japan's website, starting Aug. 22, as it looks to take advantage the platform's massive digital sales channel to reach younger buyers, Nikkei has learned.

Customers can sign up for policies via their Amazon account, through which they will be able to handle transactions ranging from premium payments to receipt of claims. Tokio Marine will be the first major insurance company in Japan to sell coverage in this way.