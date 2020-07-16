Abu Dhabi stock exchange woos Asian investors

TOKYO -- Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in the United Arab Emirates is encouraging its listed companies to attract more Asian investors by raising limits on foreign ownership, hoping to boost trading volumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

"ADX and the listed companies see the value of adding [and] having international investors in their investor space," Khaleefa Al Mansouri, the exchange's CEO, told the Nikkei Asian Review in an online interview.

The exchange said on Thursday that 6.3 billion dirham ($1.7 billion) of stock became accessible to foreign investors between January and June, after four companies raised their limits on foreign investment.

Four companies including Methaq Takaful Insurance and real estate developer Wahat Al Zaweya Holding raised their limits to either 40% or 49%, the maximum usually allowed for UAE companies.

Some 80% of the 70 listed companies on the exchange were now open for foreign investment and the exchange was pushing for the rest of the companies to follow, said Al Mansouri.

According to the CEO, ADX started talking to companies about raising the foreign ownership limits last year. Attracting outside investment has become even more pressing after the stock market took a hit from the pandemic and subsequent fall in oil prices. The Abu Dhabi General index in March hit its lowest level since 2013.

Investors from the U.K. are the top non-UAE investors for the ADX, followed by the U.S. and Luxembourg. "We would like to diversify our investor base," said Al Mansouri. "[The western investors] are here, so we want to go to the eastern markets and eastern investors," he said.

The exchange is putting forward an ESG reporting framework for companies, and is also planning to launch a sustainability index.

Other efforts by the ADX to increase liquidity include working with the UAE government to expand privatization of state-owned companies, which would lead to more diversity in the capital market. It is also investing in digitization, such as in cloud infrastructure and cryptocurrencies.

Al Mansouri also said he was in talks over links with other stock exchanges, including in Singapore and Shanghai, with ADX hoping to play a part in China's Belt and Road Initiative.

"UAE is a gateway for the whole region, including India, Africa and Arab countries," Al Mansouri emphasized. "We are trying to create a [regional] platform that allows [China] to raise funds and access capital," he said.