Ant's mega IPO in turmoil after Shanghai suspends listing

HONG KONG -- Ant Group's plans for a record-breaking stock market listing have been thrown into turmoil after the Shanghai Stock Exchange cited "major" changes to rules governing the Chinese company and suspended its part of the initial public offering.

Ant said in response that it was also suspending the Hong Kong portion of what was set to be the world's largest IPO.

The company was due to make its debut on both markets on Thursday and was set to raise as much as $39.6 billion across the two exchanges.

The suspensions came after top Ant executives and controlling shareholder Jack Ma were summoned to a meeting with Chinese regulators on Monday that was later described as a regulatory warning.

Ma, Executive Chairman Eric Jing and Chief Executive Simon Hu met senior representatives of the People's Bank of China, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, according to a CSRC statement on Weibo.

In a statement on Tuesday evening the Shanghai exchange said supervisory interviews by regulators and changes in rules governing the company’s businesses were “major”.

"The material matters might cause your company to fail to meet the disclosure requirements for an initial public offering," the exchange said.

"The exchange has decided to postpone the listing of your company," it said. "We will keep in touch with your company and sponsors."

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding, which owns a third of Ant, dropped more than 8% in premarket trading in New York after the Shanghai exchange statement, and after Ant said it would now suspend what was intended to be a simultaneous IPO in Hong Kong.

In a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Ant said it was told by Chinese regulators that the company "may not meet listing qualifications or disclosure requirements" in Shanghai "due to material matters relating to the regulatory interview of our ultimate controller, our executive chairman and our chief executive officer by the relevant regulators and the recent changes in the Fintech regulatory environment".

A refund of application money "will be made as soon as possible", Ant said in the HKEX statement.

Ant's offering, which closed last week, received record subscriptions in Shanghai and Hong Kong, with retail investors alone putting in bids worth $3 trillion.

Ant had said in a statement earlier Tuesday that it would implement "in depth" the recommendations of the meeting with Chinese regulators, and follow guidelines including stable innovation, an embrace of supervision and service to the real economy.

Additional reporting by Nikki Sun.