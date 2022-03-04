TOKYO -- Japanese shares opened sharply down on Friday morning as the war in Ukraine threatened an explosion at a nuclear power plant.
Asia stocks fall as fighting in Ukraine reaches nuclear plant
Nikkei 225 down over 2% in morning trade
