Markets

Asia stocks fall as fighting in Ukraine reaches nuclear plant

Nikkei 225 down over 2% in morning trade

The Nikkei 225 fell by 2.40% in the first hour of morning trading on March 4. (Photo by Tetsuya Kitayama)
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese shares opened sharply down on Friday morning as the war in Ukraine threatened an explosion at a nuclear power plant. 

